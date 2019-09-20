Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Since Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) and Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP) are part of the Personal Products industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive Company 71 3.96 N/A 2.77 25.91 Avon Products Inc. 4 0.40 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Colgate-Palmolive Company and Avon Products Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Colgate-Palmolive Company and Avon Products Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive Company 0.00% -597.4% 19.1% Avon Products Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.75 beta means Colgate-Palmolive Company’s volatility is 25.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Avon Products Inc.’s 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

Colgate-Palmolive Company has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Avon Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avon Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Colgate-Palmolive Company and Avon Products Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive Company 0 6 2 2.25 Avon Products Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s upside potential currently stands at 6.55% and an $75.63 consensus price target. On the other hand, Avon Products Inc.’s potential downside is -11.13% and its consensus price target is $4.15. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Colgate-Palmolive Company seems more appealing than Avon Products Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79% of Colgate-Palmolive Company shares and 77.3% of Avon Products Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive Company shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.44% of Avon Products Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colgate-Palmolive Company 0.65% -0.47% 0.63% 12.18% 7.94% 20.53% Avon Products Inc. 10.68% 8.97% 34.92% 124.87% 168.99% 179.61%

For the past year Colgate-Palmolive Company was less bullish than Avon Products Inc.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive Company beats on 7 of the 10 factors Avon Products Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products. It also provides pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs, a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions, and various products with natural ingredients. The companyÂ’s principal global and regional trademarks include Colgate, Palmolive, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, elmex, TomÂ’s of Maine, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as HillÂ’s Science Diet, HillÂ’s Prescription Diet, and HillÂ’s Ideal Balance. It markets and sells its pet nutrition products for dogs and cats through pet supply retailers and veterinarians. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Avon Products, Inc. manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South Latin America, North Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare products that include personal care products, as well as fragrances and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, childrenÂ’s products, and nutritional products. It sells its products through direct selling by representatives. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.