Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Reaches $74.27 After 3.00% Down Move; Cohen & Steers (CNS) Sentiment Is 1.53

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $74.27. About 755,496 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate's sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.41, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 66 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 43 sold and reduced their holdings in Cohen & Steers Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 20.23 million shares, down from 20.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cohen & Steers Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 35 Increased: 49 New Position: 17.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 1.83% above currents $74.27 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 15 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, July 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Macquarie Research maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, April 29 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, July 29. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold Colgate-Palmolive Company shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18M for 26.15 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $63.72 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It has a 28.25 P/E ratio. The firm offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $2.61 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It has a 22.04 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 2% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. for 225,064 shares. Copeland Capital Management Llc owns 576,242 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Midas Management Corp has 1.17% invested in the company for 65,000 shares.

Analysts await Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CNS’s profit will be $28.82M for 22.68 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Cohen & Steers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

