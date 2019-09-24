Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Reaches $72.55 After 7.00% Up Move; Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.79, from 0.38 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 7 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 6 sold and reduced their positions in Calamos Global Total Return Fund. The investment managers in our database reported: 531,997 shares, up from 442,890 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Calamos Global Total Return Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.47% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.55. About 1.35M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award WinnerThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $62.25 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $77.63 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CL worth $4.36 billion more.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $62.25 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It has a 27.6 P/E ratio. The firm offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 4.25% above currents $72.55 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, June 11. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 29 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $7600 target in Friday, July 12 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Monday, April 29. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 18 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CL in report on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18 million for 25.55 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold Colgate-Palmolive Company shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiemann Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,455 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Limited Liability holds 6,783 shares. Field And Main Commercial Bank reported 1,600 shares. Reik Lc owns 10,300 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Valley National Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Ltd Co holds 3,332 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 35,099 shares stake. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc reported 4,457 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 326,116 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Pinnacle Associate Limited has 0.13% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 1.03 million are owned by Everett Harris & Co Ca. Arrow Fincl invested in 0.2% or 13,117 shares.

Bard Associates Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Calamos Global Total Return Fund for 16,275 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. owns 8,900 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 151,543 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 68,730 shares.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The company has market cap of $108.98 million. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It has a 37.81 P/E ratio. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.