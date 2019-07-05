Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Reaches $72.49 After 3.00% Down Move; Hoegh Lng Partners Lpunits Representing LI (HMLP) Sellers Increased By 4.27% Their Shorts

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $72.49. About 1.45 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMANThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $62.23B company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $70.32 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CL worth $1.87 billion less.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units , liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company has market cap of $587.89 million. The firm also offers ship management services. It has a 10.29 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $62.23 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It has a 27.05 P/E ratio. The firm offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity. $372,590 worth of stock was sold by CAHILL JOHN T on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.08 million for 25.17 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.