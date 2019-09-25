Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) EPS Estimated At $0.71; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Cut Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 86.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 130,700 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 20,000 shares with $205,000 value, down from 150,700 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $36.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 1.70M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 10/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR AUTONOMIC REALIGNS EXEC TEAM TO POSITION FOR GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – FORD SAYS NEW PERFORMANCE BATTERY ELECTRIC UTILITY TO BE AVAILABLE IN 2020; 16/05/2018 – Ford Restarting F-150, Super Duty Production Ahead of Schedule after Fire at Magnesium Parts Supplier; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Caresoft Global at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 10/04/2018 – Ford Motor Company Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – AS A RESULT OF AMENDMENT, MATURITY DATES OF 75% OF COMMITMENTS HAVE BEEN EXTENDED BY ONE YEAR TO APRIL 30, 2023; 15/03/2018 – FORD’S 8% PROFIT MARGIN GOAL `NOW HAS UPSIDE,’ CEO HACKETT SAYS; 24/05/2018 – Detroit News: Ford arrives in Corktown as train station deal set for June; 25/04/2018 – Ford Announces Additional $11.5 Billion in Cost Cuts (Video); 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:

Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report $0.71 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.39% from last quarter’s $0.72 EPS. CL’s profit would be $609.19 million giving it 25.54 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s analysts see -1.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 256,649 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16B for 7.89 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Cision Ltd stake by 251,200 shares to 300,000 valued at $3.52M in 2019Q2. It also upped Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 2,300 shares and now owns 5,500 shares. Istar Inc (Prn) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 55,850 were reported by Brookstone Mgmt. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% or 1,122 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares has 0.13% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 561,751 shares. Cap Wealth Planning holds 18,976 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,176 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 21.48 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 1.44M shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 912,067 were accumulated by Macquarie Limited. James Invest accumulated 83,335 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Moreover, Wade G W has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Conning Inc has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Wellington Shields & Co Limited Liability Co invested in 11,450 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.67’s average target is 27.54% above currents $9.15 stock price. Ford Motor had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, May 6. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $1200 target.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $95,950 was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C. THORNTON JOHN L bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038. $8.00 million worth of stock was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 4.26% above currents $72.54 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 29. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of CL in report on Monday, April 29 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral” on Monday, April 29. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by UBS.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $62.24 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It has a 27.59 P/E ratio. The firm offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products.

