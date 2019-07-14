Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). The two are both Personal Products companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive Company 68 4.14 N/A 2.77 25.76 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 160 4.64 N/A 5.06 33.61

Demonstrates Colgate-Palmolive Company and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Colgate-Palmolive Company. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Colgate-Palmolive Company and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive Company 0.00% -579% 18.5% The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 0.00% 40.3% 14.3%

Volatility and Risk

Colgate-Palmolive Company has a beta of 0.8 and its 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s 0.72 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Colgate-Palmolive Company is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Company and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive Company 0 5 2 2.29 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 0 3 6 2.67

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s consensus price target is $73, while its potential downside is -1.86%. Meanwhile, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s consensus price target is $172, while its potential downside is -7.93%. The data provided earlier shows that Colgate-Palmolive Company appears more favorable than The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.4% of Colgate-Palmolive Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.4% of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 0.2% are The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colgate-Palmolive Company 0.49% 3.83% 8.19% 11.82% 14.99% 19.86% The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. 1.93% 1.72% 9.52% 21.21% 20.86% 30.65%

For the past year Colgate-Palmolive Company’s stock price has smaller growth than The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Summary

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. beats Colgate-Palmolive Company on 11 of the 12 factors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products. It also provides pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs, a range of therapeutic products to manage disease conditions, and various products with natural ingredients. The companyÂ’s principal global and regional trademarks include Colgate, Palmolive, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, elmex, TomÂ’s of Maine, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as HillÂ’s Science Diet, HillÂ’s Prescription Diet, and HillÂ’s Ideal Balance. It markets and sells its pet nutrition products for dogs and cats through pet supply retailers and veterinarians. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. The company offers its products under the brands of EstÃ©e Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, MÂ·AÂ·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Ojon, Smashbox, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums FrÃ©dÃ©ric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA, Too Faced, GoodSkin Labs, and Osiao. In addition, it operates as a licensee for fragrances and/or cosmetics sold under the Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Kiton, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Dr. Andrew Weil, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, and Tory Burch brand names. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries, pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; e-commerce Websites; stores in airports and on cruise ships; in-flight and duty-free shops; and self-select outlets. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. was founded in 1946 and is based in New York, New York.