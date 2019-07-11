Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Analysts See $0.72 EPS; 48NORTH CANNABIS ORDINARY SHARES C (NCNNF) Shorts Decreased By 93%

48NORTH CANNABIS CORP ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:NCNNF) had a decrease of 93% in short interest. NCNNF’s SI was 700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 93% from 10,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.61. About 16,270 shares traded. 48North Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCNNF) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report $0.72 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.49% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. CL’s profit would be $621.39M giving it 25.45 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s analysts see 7.46% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $73.29. About 791,629 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $63.25 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It has a 27.35 P/E ratio. The firm offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity. 5,780 shares were sold by CAHILL JOHN T, worth $372,590 on Thursday, January 31.

Among 6 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 12 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Tuesday, June 18. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $6800 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, April 29. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $7000 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, February 13 with “Neutral”. UBS maintained the shares of CL in report on Friday, March 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, April 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 11 by Argus Research. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold Colgate-Palmolive Company shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,905 were reported by Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt Incorporated. Homrich Berg has 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Oakbrook Limited Liability Company has invested 1.64% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Allen Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 4,506 shares. 5,181 were reported by Karp Cap Mngmt. Tudor Et Al stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Arvest Financial Bank Tru Division accumulated 226,923 shares. King Luther Cap holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.52M shares. 16,404 were accumulated by Ntv Asset Ltd. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 725,228 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt Inc holds 60,781 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 39,000 shares. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 19,062 shares. Aqr Ltd Co reported 2.29M shares stake. 11,064 were reported by Lincoln Limited Co.