Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) Shareholder Bridges Investment Management Decreased Stake by $903,516 as Market Valuation Rose; As Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Ajo LP Lowered Its Stake by $67.49 Million

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 13,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 63,590 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 76,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 508,760 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) by 98.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 28,009 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 159.31% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 39,305 shares to 298,896 shares, valued at $12.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 9,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Wheatland Advisors Inc holds 0.36% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 6,900 shares. Moreover, Fayerweather Charles has 0.51% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,820 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 0.04% or 1,474 shares in its portfolio. At Savings Bank holds 8,086 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Paradigm Capital Mngmt New York owns 85,800 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 47 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) accumulated 1.78% or 151,741 shares. Moreover, Mcf Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 5,253 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 81,910 shares. Bragg Fincl accumulated 31,435 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Swedbank invested in 0.71% or 2.18 million shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research Incorporated stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60 million for 25.38 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.16 million for 38.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csw Industrials by 43,871 shares to 113,650 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peabody Energy by 284,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC).