Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) Market Value Rose While Boston Advisors Increased Stake by $6.04 Million; Pg&E (PCG) Position Lifted by Anchorage Capital Group Llc

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) by 90.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 88,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 186,314 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 97,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $74.23. About 826,892 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 23.44 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15 million, up from 9.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 2.67 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Llc reported 162,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 893,343 shares. Summit Gru Limited Liability reported 0.2% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jennison Associate Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 2.33M shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2,008 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owns 456,815 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 1,235 shares. 23 are owned by Regions Financial Corporation. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Com accumulated 48,448 shares. Punch Card Management LP has invested 10.57% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Electron Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Com owns 1.27 million shares. Abrams Cap LP invested in 12.5% or 25.00 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 75,770 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.19% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2.70M shares. 13.46 million are held by Silver Point Cap Lp.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E shareholders plan $15B rights issue – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 19, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stanley Druckenmiller’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Baidu and Sina Lead a Recovery of Chinese Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 622,320 shares to 19.47 million shares, valued at $141.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd F (VEA) by 120,290 shares to 404,720 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS) by 16,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,196 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:DLR).

Another recent and important Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019.