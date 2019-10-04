Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) to pay $0.43 on Nov 15, 2019; Columbia Asset Management Has Raised C V S Del (CVS) Stake By $315,198

Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) is expected to pay $0.43 on Nov 15, 2019. (NYSE:CL) shareholders before Oct 22, 2019 will receive the $0.43 dividend. Colgate-Palmolive Co’s current price of $70.87 translates into 0.61% yield. Colgate-Palmolive Co’s dividend has Oct 23, 2019 as record date. Sep 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $70.87. About 2.20M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025

Columbia Asset Management increased C V S Corp Del (CVS) stake by 29.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Columbia Asset Management acquired 5,837 shares as C V S Corp Del (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Columbia Asset Management holds 25,923 shares with $1.41 million value, up from 20,086 last quarter. C V S Corp Del now has $79.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 5.48M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does CVS Health Corporation’s (NYSE:CVS) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health – Why The Discount Is Thinning – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health stops selling Zantac – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Convergence Prns Ltd Company has 0.36% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 27,000 shares. 1.10 million were reported by First Republic Investment Management. Piedmont Invest holds 119,117 shares. Fil reported 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Street owns 60.77 million shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Pa owns 7,638 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund owns 27,092 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 360 shares. Cleararc Cap stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Foster And Motley Inc has invested 0.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hbk Investments Lp stated it has 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sterling Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.78% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.49M shares. Cibc Mkts has 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Verity And Verity Ltd Com reported 124,056 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $9100 highest and $58 lowest target. $74’s average target is 20.88% above currents $61.22 stock price. CVS Health had 14 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7600 target in Tuesday, August 27 report.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 6.72% above currents $70.87 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 18. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Monday, April 29. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 29. Citigroup maintained the shares of CL in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 29 by Macquarie Research. UBS maintained the shares of CL in report on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, July 29 report.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why It Might Be Time For This Obscure Geared ETF – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold Colgate-Palmolive Company shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.1% or 89,187 shares in its portfolio. Argi Investment Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,306 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Co holds 52,888 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors owns 12,672 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Intact Management reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Puzo Michael J accumulated 0.24% or 8,867 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.36% or 48,352 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 4,749 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.13% or 210,328 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 1.17M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Davy Asset Limited invested in 30,110 shares or 0.7% of the stock. 227,698 were accumulated by M&T State Bank Corporation. Walleye Trading Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 8,552 shares. 27,181 are held by Cadence Cap Limited. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Company has 10,198 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.