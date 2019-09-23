Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) to pay $0.43 on Nov 15, 2019; 7 Analysts Are Bullish Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Last Week

Among 10 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $160 lowest target. $219.40’s average target is -0.12% below currents $219.66 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 16 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of EW in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. See Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $220.0000 New Target: $250.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $204.0000 New Target: $224.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $225.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $215.0000 New Target: $250.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $228.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $221.0000 New Target: $226.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $232.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $197.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) is expected to pay $0.43 on Nov 15, 2019. (NYSE:CL) shareholders before Oct 22, 2019 will receive the $0.43 dividend. Colgate-Palmolive Co’s current price of $70.95 translates into 0.61% yield. Colgate-Palmolive Co’s dividend has Oct 23, 2019 as record date. Sep 11, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is up 7.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold Colgate-Palmolive Company shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsec Fincl Management owns 30,081 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 1.42M shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc has 3,013 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.69M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Kidder Stephen W owns 4,495 shares. Bb&T Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 108,506 shares. Country Club Com Na reported 8,696 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 4.27M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 406,018 are owned by Blair William Il. Moreover, Gradient Invs Lc has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 606 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company stated it has 46,228 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.58 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Drexel Morgan And Comm has 1.51% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 27,355 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 1.12M shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $60.88 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It has a 26.99 P/E ratio. The firm offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 6.60% above currents $70.95 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, July 29. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 11. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 15 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 29 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo.

The stock increased 2.12% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $219.66. About 1.99M shares traded or 70.66% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $45.68 billion. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. It has a 64.36 P/E ratio. The firm also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve.