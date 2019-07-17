Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Value Rose While West Coast Financial Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.15 Million; As Zayo Group Hldgs (Call) (ZAYO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ulysses Management Has Decreased Its Stake

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 31,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,504 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.08. About 60,581 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZAYO) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 1.41 billion shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, down from 1.41B at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.4. About 20,502 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 200 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Cbre Clarion Limited Liability reported 78,583 shares stake. Covington holds 950 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc owns 125,244 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 36,204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Gp Lc accumulated 174,111 shares. Qs Investors Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 18,753 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1,067 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Lc accumulated 400,946 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company stated it has 33,425 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fil Limited accumulated 666,554 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34 million for 55.67 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Major News Broadcaster Selects Zayo for Managed Video Network – Business Wire” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zayo Group News: Why ZAYO Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Chuy’s Holdings, Zayo Group Holdings, and Diamondback Energy Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (Walt) Corp (NYSE:DIS) by 5,000 shares to 234,500 shares, valued at $26.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Bond market on verge of tripping a signal that could lead to sharp sell-off – MarketWatch” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $423.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 22,188 shares to 130,051 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forte Ltd Liability Adv holds 0.34% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 13,621 shares. Crestwood Advsr Gru Limited Company invested in 233,877 shares. Hengehold Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 192,384 were accumulated by Birch Hill Inv Advsr Limited Co. Cullinan Associates stated it has 0.73% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.51% or 173,396 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Financial Advisors, Minnesota-based fund reported 136 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory Inc holds 2.97 million shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. The New York-based Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Liability Ny has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Washington owns 18,529 shares. Cohen Cap invested in 20,000 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co owns 332,524 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Altfest L J Co holds 2,909 shares. 111,555 were reported by Private Asset Mgmt. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity stated it has 1.14M shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.