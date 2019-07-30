Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Value Rose While Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Holding by $3.60 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Hendershot Investments Increased Holding by $499,468

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,199 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, up from 57,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 4.53 million shares traded or 6.16% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 90.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 53,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,618 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 58,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $75.57. About 4.48M shares traded or 40.64% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 5,074 shares to 52,229 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 406,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Trust Com Lta holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 86,968 shares. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Carret Asset Management Limited Company owns 0.24% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 21,133 shares. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware owns 13,194 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Eastern Bank & Trust accumulated 3,534 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nippon Life Insur invested in 0.63% or 418,450 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.2% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated invested in 5,253 shares. Associated Banc has invested 0.5% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Buckingham Management holds 0.46% or 34,514 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 89,702 shares. Allstate stated it has 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Df Dent holds 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 12,125 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Ltd Co holds 9,758 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Becker Capital Inc owns 6,168 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.96 million for 26.99 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital invested in 8,851 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak reported 2.45% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Anchor Advsr Limited Com invested in 73,326 shares. Cap Services Of America Incorporated reported 4,865 shares. Fulton Bank Na stated it has 29,802 shares. 137,356 were accumulated by Highland Mngmt. Gfs Limited Com invested in 0.69% or 18,975 shares. Alethea holds 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 3,000 shares. Bernzott Advsr holds 60,943 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Davenport Ltd Company owns 806,148 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 8,565 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 30,746 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 17,350 shares. Verity Asset Management reported 4,492 shares stake.