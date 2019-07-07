Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Rose While Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.02 Million; Moore Capital Management LP Trimmed Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stake by $571,557; Market Valuation Declined

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 38.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 4,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,750 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $924,000, down from 12,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $150.8. About 922,446 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MYONEXUS THERAPEUTICS; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA TO SUBMIT NDA FOR ACCELERATED OK FOR GOLODIRSEN; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 23,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 2.42 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 3.23 million shares to 5.05 million shares, valued at $21.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 209,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Domo Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Management Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 570 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 13,300 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 11,215 shares. Brinker stated it has 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Oppenheimer And holds 9,498 shares. Moreover, Opus Point Prns Management Lc has 0.53% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Geode Capital Limited holds 0.02% or 692,684 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Farallon Mgmt Ltd has 650,000 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc reported 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Boothbay Fund Limited Com owns 1,958 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corporation has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Stanley holds 2,168 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $24.19 million activity. Shares for $4.20 million were sold by Howton David T on Friday, February 1. 15,000 shares valued at $2.10 million were sold by Cumbo Alexander on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.34 earnings per share, down 103.03% or $0.68 from last year’s $-0.66 per share. After $-1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Mngmt New York invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 2,997 shares. Provident Investment Mgmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Voya Investment Management Lc has 420,165 shares. Jnba Financial invested in 0% or 136 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability owns 11,466 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 4,968 are held by Manchester Ltd Liability Com. Tanaka Cap Mgmt accumulated 288 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mai Management accumulated 18,144 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 114,836 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Marathon Asset Llp invested in 1.53% or 1.67 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 1.58 million shares stake. Washington Co holds 0.07% or 18,529 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,863 shares to 26,350 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.40 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.