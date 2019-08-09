Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Rose While Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $2.74 Million Its Position; Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Valuation Declined While Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Lowered by $2.25 Million Its Position

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $91.42. About 336,412 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 25/04/2018 – Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Execpts Transaction to Buy Boat Holdings to Close by the 3Q; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Polaris as One of America’s Best Large Employers; 22/05/2018 – United is building Polaris-branded lounges in its hubs around the U.S; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 04/04/2018 – Rubrik Launches Polaris, the Industry’s First SaaS Platform for Data Management Applications; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted ‘RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – POLARIS, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CPSC, INITIATED A RECALL ON SELECT RZR XP/XP 4 1000 MODELS; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented by Method Racing Wheels

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 40,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 62,938 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 103,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 1.96M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs holds 0.05% or 910 shares in its portfolio. American Gp Incorporated Inc invested in 114,662 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 5.79 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Numerixs Technologies has invested 0.03% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc stated it has 31,397 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 74,595 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 14,200 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Co holds 204,528 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Carroll Fin Assoc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). City Holdg Company, a West Virginia-based fund reported 55 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 76,936 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 11,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsr stated it has 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $99.11M for 14.28 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $611.43 million for 25.54 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

