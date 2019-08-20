Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Rose While Arizona State Retirement System Lowered Its Stake; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Northeast Financial Consultants Has Lifted Holding by $2.88 Million as Shares Rose

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 18,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 194,851 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36M, down from 212,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $72.61. About 1.42 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 28,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 188,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13 million, up from 160,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $107.54. About 5.57 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Farrell Sees China Committed to Opening Up: TOPLive; 10/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ramakrishnan on the Impact of Protectionist Rhetoric on China’s Economy (Video); 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bezos-Buffett joint venture to save health care is struggling to find a CEO – CNBC; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Completes Refinancing of Senior Secured Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.57M for 25.93 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,515 are owned by Thomasville Bank & Trust. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). M&R Cap Mngmt reported 34,636 shares. Sabal Tru owns 10,013 shares. Wallace Cap Inc accumulated 0.18% or 18,879 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 940 shares stake. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Liability reported 6,455 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas holds 67,492 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fred Alger Mgmt reported 202 shares. Commercial Bank accumulated 20,596 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory has invested 0.34% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc Class A by 6,733 shares to 88,602 shares, valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 16,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field And Main State Bank invested in 1.88% or 19,691 shares. Blume Cap invested in 28,743 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Btim Corp holds 1.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.18M shares. Fire Grp Inc Incorporated holds 2.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 57,736 shares. One Cap Management Llc reported 37,199 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1.49% or 2.31 million shares. B & T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt holds 1.58% or 39,633 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management invested 0.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sonata Cap Grp holds 14,279 shares. Asset One Company accumulated 1.68M shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 17,269 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd has 61,653 shares. First Fincl In owns 12,195 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 30,906 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 439,784 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded F (FDN) by 14,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,830 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).