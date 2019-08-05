Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Price Rose While Great Lakes Advisors Increased Stake by $1.72 Million; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Lowered Its E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holding by $573,528

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 79.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 12,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 3,259 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151,000, down from 15,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.07% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 2.03M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 61.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 25,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 66,651 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 41,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $69.58. About 2.09 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $244.82M for 10.82 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 33,843 shares to 37,934 shares, valued at $686,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 21,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Since February 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. The insider Roessner Karl A sold 45,724 shares worth $2.17 million.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 55,161 shares to 348,467 shares, valued at $14.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 19,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,467 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

