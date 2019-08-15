Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake Maintained by Ronna Sue Cohen; Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowered Ibm Corp. (IBM) Stake as Share Price Rose

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $132.15. About 2.98 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 6221.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 841,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 854,749 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, up from 13,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $71.62. About 2.41 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Capital Mgmt holds 0.22% or 3,075 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust owns 8,057 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advisors Ltd Co reported 73,073 shares. Moreover, Griffin Asset Management has 1.65% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 203,236 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Patten Group Inc Inc Inc owns 2,515 shares. Burt Wealth owns 4,967 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 470 shares. Bluestein R H & has 14,641 shares. Harvey Inv Ltd holds 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 4,747 shares. Nbt Natl Bank N A holds 0.74% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 28,910 shares. Haverford Com has 20,953 shares. London Of Virginia holds 0.01% or 7,269 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc holds 0.25% or 983,359 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Capstone Fin has invested 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.49 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.41% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 71,639 shares. Stephens Ar owns 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 34,099 shares. Violich Cap Management has 0.29% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Park Avenue Securities Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Glovista Invs Ltd has invested 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Perella Weinberg Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 62,938 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 396,484 shares. Provise Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,027 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Modera Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 153,616 shares. Advsr Limited holds 650 shares. Pacific Global Inv Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Vident Advisory Ltd has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 11,466 shares. Etrade Management Limited Co stated it has 38,129 shares.