Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shares Rose While Ycg Lowered Its Holding; Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stake Has Boosted by Farallon Capital Management Llc

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 5,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 562,602 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.52 million, down from 567,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $74.54. About 1.18 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 521,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.34 million, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $95.03. About 774,640 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 1.06 million shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $310.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,043 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 69 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.05% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 380,237 shares. 61,248 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Limited Company. 91,223 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bancshares. Putnam Fl Invest Com has invested 0.03% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited, Cayman Islands-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 32,172 shares. Bluecrest Cap invested in 0.03% or 8,332 shares. Zeke Ltd has 4,887 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has invested 0.39% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Department Mb National Bank N A reported 0% stake. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.05% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% or 17,767 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England And Mgmt stated it has 9,188 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Management North America accumulated 0.05% or 7,858 shares. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc accumulated 5,042 shares. Focused Wealth invested 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Phocas Fin holds 9,930 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel has invested 0.56% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Montag A & Assocs Inc invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Towercrest Cap owns 7,299 shares. Woodstock Corp invested 0.43% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% or 8,622 shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Shine Inv Advisory Services invested in 0% or 100 shares. Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 650 shares. Horizon Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Boston Common Asset Ltd has 0.96% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 107,592 shares.