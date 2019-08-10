Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shares Rose While West Coast Financial Has Cut Position by $2.15 Million; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Declined While Moore Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 128,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 165,252 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, down from 293,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 11.86 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 26/04/2018 – Health Care Up After Bristol Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 23/05/2018 – Official strategy to improve worker output called into doubt by research Bristol City boasts cluster of high-skill industries; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/23/2018, 8:15 PM; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 8:00 PM

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 31,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 7,504 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 2.42M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.68M shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $24.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 11.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bellecapital Interest Limited holds 0.6% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 19,833 shares. Seabridge Invest Limited Liability Corp invested in 933 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 15,300 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 365,174 shares. Lipe And Dalton invested in 73,449 shares or 2.58% of the stock. Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 574,094 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. 279,627 are held by Qs Investors Lc. Wealthquest reported 4,642 shares. Northeast Consultants holds 45,563 shares. Parkside Bankshares & reported 16,466 shares. Natixis accumulated 245,987 shares. North Star Asset Inc holds 0.04% or 11,032 shares in its portfolio. Ckw holds 0.02% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.57% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 65,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation reported 1.49M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank invested in 0.71% or 2.18 million shares. Moreover, Winslow Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Paloma Mngmt holds 0.01% or 7,089 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Management owns 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 202 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 0.06% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 152,421 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B Incorporated holds 335,571 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc holds 3,779 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Korea Investment accumulated 717,500 shares. Epoch Inv Prns Inc reported 186,813 shares. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Prtn Lc has invested 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 0.08% or 81,910 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt stated it has 12,281 shares. Smith Chas P Pa Cpas owns 67,492 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Provise Mgmt Group Limited Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).