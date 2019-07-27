Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shares Rose While Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Holding; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Declined While Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Boosted by $652,080 Its Holding

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.28M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 42,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.67 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.67 million, down from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 4.02M shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,765 shares to 9,559 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,035 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Capital Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,048 shares. Icon Advisers invested in 27,920 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh has invested 0.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 7.33M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 53,073 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 120 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Co stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability owns 151,835 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 1,174 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Essex Finance Svcs has 8,050 shares. Virginia-based Davenport Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). California-based Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa stated it has 16,373 shares or 2.98% of all its holdings.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co invested 0.25% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Prudential Pcl stated it has 0.16% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd reported 11,039 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Jones Fincl Companies Lllp holds 0% or 6,070 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.1% or 4,749 shares. 3,779 were accumulated by Pinnacle Advisory. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 3,632 shares. Aull Monroe reported 35,938 shares. First Financial Bank has invested 0.29% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Payden Rygel holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). City has 0.57% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 29,470 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univar Inc. by 22,957 shares to 753,907 shares, valued at $16.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marketaxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).