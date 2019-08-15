Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Zacks Investment Management Boosted Its Holding; As Harley Davidson (HOG) Shares Declined, Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Trimmed Holding by $17.93 Million

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 6,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 101,510 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 94,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $70.52. About 3.14M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 512,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 4.24 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.18 million, down from 4.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.74% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 1.89M shares traded or 5.90% up from the average. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees Ramp-Up in International Riders; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson: Accelerating Strategy for Growth; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 06/03/2018 – Turkey could retaliate U.S. tariffs with duties on cotton – Erdogan adviser; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Net $174.8M; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $250 MLN TO $270 MLN; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – PLAN TO INVEST ABOUT $75 MLN OF CAPITAL AND EXPECT ANNUAL ONGOING CASH SAVINGS OF BETWEEN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020 – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Harley-Davidson says tariffs threaten `significant impact’ on sales; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson Warns of Tariffs Impact — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 269,827 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 420,055 shares. Asset Management One holds 0.02% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) or 78,393 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Co owns 0.9% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 1.14M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd has 55,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc reported 86 shares stake. 3.88 million are held by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Adirondack Trust invested in 310 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Lp invested in 0.01% or 59,440 shares. Moreover, Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 0.05% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 1,604 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset invested in 0.03% or 43,663 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt accumulated 650 shares. Natixis LP holds 33,833 shares.

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $109.71 million for 11.38 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 942,086 shares to 5.67M shares, valued at $74.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 135,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 972,030 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 154,660 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 940 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 942,674 shares. Trustco Comml Bank N Y accumulated 1.41% or 18,326 shares. 717,500 are owned by Korea. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 81,910 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cornerstone invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Colony Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 28,790 shares. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Incorporated Ks has invested 0.21% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Adirondack Tru stated it has 0.68% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bailard owns 65,047 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,677 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co Ltd has 60,402 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser owns 1.98M shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio.