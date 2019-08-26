Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Ycg Has Cut Its Holding by $342,924; Quantbot Technologies LP Has Raised Conocophillips (COP) Position

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 755.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 30,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 34,270 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 4,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.55. About 2.03 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-PDVSA to shut Curacao refinery amid fight with Conoco; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS HAS FILED AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN COURTS IN HONG KONG, LONDON AND ELSEWHERE; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 5,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 562,602 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.52 million, down from 567,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $72.76. About 506,673 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 8,600 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $318,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 16,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,880 shares, and cut its stake in Ttm Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "ConocoPhillips Co (COP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation – Yahoo Finance" published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is ConocoPhillips's (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance" on August 04, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.99 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

