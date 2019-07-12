Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Lowered Position; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Tnb Financial Has Trimmed Holding by $563,576

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 5,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,894 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, down from 137,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 4.47M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 59,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,735 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, down from 69,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $73.89. About 2.82M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $621.34M for 25.66 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Put) by 113,300 shares to 458,500 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp by 145,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 781,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,373 shares to 63,975 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81M. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77 million. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,000 shares worth $845,100 on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.