Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder West Coast Financial Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Hennessy Advisors Upped Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $2.85 Million

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 31,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 7,504 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 2.11 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 58.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 25,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 44,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.06 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 0.13% or 13,202 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 25,817 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.2% or 223,286 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,426 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 17,955 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Llc invested in 0.02% or 1,869 shares. Caprock Grp Inc, Idaho-based fund reported 13,377 shares. Veritable Lp holds 25,157 shares. Toth Advisory Corp reported 520 shares stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.05% or 290,762 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt reported 17,799 shares. Shine Invest Advisory invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Comm Ltd stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Advantage holds 0.03% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Cibc holds 196,942 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “US Postal Service Takes Another Billion-Dollar Hit – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Robert Herjavec Selects Top Winners in The UPS Store First National Small Biz Challenge – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hybrid vehicle boost as UPS develops fleet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $608.03 million for 26.30 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

More recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. Also 247Wallst.com published the news titled: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.