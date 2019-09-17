Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Taurus Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $326,600; Akre Capital Management Position in Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Trimmed by $74.49 Million

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 568,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277.65 million, down from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 186,755 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.39 million, down from 191,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $69.86. About 2.00 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18 million for 24.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Charter Trust, New Hampshire-based fund reported 178,172 shares. The Texas-based Next Grp has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.31% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha has 13,374 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ipswich Investment Mngmt holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 28,433 shares. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,952 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp accumulated 0% or 12,090 shares. Howe And Rusling has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Service Inc invested in 6,195 shares or 0.14% of the stock. North Star Invest Management Corp has invested 0.15% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Grisanti Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 520 shares. 72,085 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability. Jane Street Gru Incorporated Limited Com holds 0.01% or 65,858 shares.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $733.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 86,850 shares to 576,665 shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 46,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold UBNT shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 9.12% less from 14.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 3,339 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 2,741 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 43,404 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md stated it has 309,573 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited reported 0.25% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Numerixs Investment Inc has invested 0.15% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). 100 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Pub Sector Pension Board invested in 0.02% or 20,000 shares. Amer Century Cos has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Automobile Association has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Advisors Preferred Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Cadence Cap Ltd Liability reported 11,669 shares stake. Axa invested in 0.04% or 75,400 shares. 461 were reported by Ruggie Grp. Anchor Capital Limited Liability Company reported 132,611 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings.

