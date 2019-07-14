Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Strategic Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Stake; Lhc Group (LHCG) Shareholder Summit Creek Advisors Has Lowered Position as Stock Value Rose

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lhc Group (LHCG) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 31,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,442 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, down from 184,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $125.41. About 267,289 shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG); 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 89.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 41,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,965 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 46,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.38. About 2.50 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 41,060 shares to 265,998 shares, valued at $15.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kornit Digital by 67,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $7.85 million activity.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $31.50 million for 31.35 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU) by 7,365 shares to 17,127 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 42,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 590,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13M for 25.83 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

