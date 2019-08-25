Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Strategic Financial Services Decreased Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Lyons Wealth Management Has Lowered Position as Share Price Rose

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 89.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 41,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 4,965 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 46,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 3.58 million shares traded or 7.94% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 11,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) owns 159,095 shares or 8.47% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Nadler Fincl Incorporated has invested 1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carret Asset Llc accumulated 160,918 shares. Veritas Inv Mngmt (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 217,241 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 4.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Accuvest Advsrs invested in 0.95% or 14,880 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 1.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Corsair Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 605.28 million shares. Horan Cap Advisors Ltd reported 42,371 shares stake. New York-based 3G Capital Prtn Lp has invested 12.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 38,864 were reported by Roanoke Asset New York. Atika Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 60,500 shares. Barnett And Com invested in 0.06% or 823 shares. First City Cap has 29,992 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 22,200 shares to 75,631 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.80 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,783 were accumulated by Ancora Advsr Limited Liability. 12,462 are owned by Boys Arnold Inc. River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has 130,452 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Communications Of Virginia Va accumulated 23,755 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.15% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 148,279 are owned by Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il. Bahl & Gaynor Inc reported 31,586 shares stake. Utah Retirement Systems owns 160,980 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 1.1% or 96,987 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 177,184 shares. Oarsman accumulated 0.33% or 10,240 shares. 29,382 are held by Riverbridge Ptnrs. White Pine Cap Ltd Company has 0.13% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Quantitative Systematic Strategies reported 8,655 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 91,940 shares.