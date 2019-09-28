Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Salem Investment Counselors Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holding Has Upped by Oakworth Capital Inc

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 3,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,747 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.38M, up from 79,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, report said that Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 02/05/2018 – Rival Apple Music also said last month that it had 40 million paid subscribers, hinting at its fast growth; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which hit European chipmakers; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 7,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 81,945 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87M, down from 89,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 3.27M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 25.80 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 28,897 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 39,731 shares. Convergence has invested 0.38% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tompkins, New York-based fund reported 3,815 shares. Utd Asset Strategies reported 0.36% stake. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt reported 0.65% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Private Na has invested 0.35% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Washington Trust holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 19,369 shares. M&R Mgmt Inc invested 0.56% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Advsrs Asset Inc invested in 0.13% or 98,426 shares. Essex Finance Services Inc accumulated 0.19% or 8,793 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo reported 35,413 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation holds 227,698 shares. Pacific Commerce owns 13,672 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,136 shares to 9,935 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 9,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dubuque Comml Bank & Tru has 3.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Charter Trust Communications holds 2.1% or 91,439 shares in its portfolio. 334,515 were reported by Westwood Inc. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 14,615 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Lc holds 1,246 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 142,156 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt has invested 2.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hexavest stated it has 1.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Century Cos holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11.82 million shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Inc owns 1,270 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aldebaran Finance Incorporated has 3.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 42,427 shares. Tompkins has invested 2.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).