Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.74 Million; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Company Has Lifted Its Holding

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 4,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 48,423 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 44,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 1.58 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 40,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 62,938 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 103,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $72.32. About 1.51 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 4.36M shares. Asset Mngmt One Co invested in 226,949 shares. Acg Wealth has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,401 shares. 703 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 0.14% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,292 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 459,605 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has 195,347 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt holds 0.08% or 56,203 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors reported 9,717 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated has invested 0.43% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fiduciary Trust holds 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 20,415 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 5.05 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 33,217 shares.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 15,191 shares to 39,428 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 21,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,631 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tirschwell & Loewy holds 26,050 shares. Fairfield Bush And stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Illinois-based Perritt Capital has invested 0.15% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc owns 33,977 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.00M shares. Tiedemann Limited invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation has 0.14% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 13,973 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 11,063 shares. Vigilant Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% or 12,472 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Financial Bank invested in 0.12% or 9,515 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 19,435 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Page Arthur B stated it has 4,410 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co accumulated 1.35M shares. Fjarde Ap owns 314,362 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 169,942 shares to 413,725 shares, valued at $25.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 211,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).