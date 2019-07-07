Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Cut Its Position; Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Increased Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $588,601

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 2,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,824 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.05M, up from 54,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.99. About 2.97M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 28.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 97,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,885 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, down from 344,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 3.77 million shares traded or 19.02% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Management invested in 4,749 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Premier Asset invested in 4,135 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 1,042 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 420,165 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Llc owns 59,732 shares. Town Country Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust stated it has 9,364 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.21% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 72,330 shares. Qci Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 163 shares in its portfolio. Natixis invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Jones Financial Lllp owns 6,070 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 101 shares stake. Harvest Capital Management Inc has 5,605 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 938,604 shares. Homrich & Berg invested in 17,346 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.40 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 31,035 shares to 967,737 shares, valued at $19.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CSX Corporation (CSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Advsr Ltd Liability holds 42,458 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Partner Fund Mngmt LP stated it has 451,689 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank owns 12,942 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.07% or 4.75M shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Inverness Counsel Limited Company invested in 2.43% or 180,442 shares. 66,883 are owned by Fiduciary Trust. 716 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 4.32M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.78% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Regions Fin Corp holds 0.35% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 123,405 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated owns 2.41 million shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd reported 49,679 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33 million worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why UnitedHealth Is Due For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why UnitedHealth Shares May Keep Moving Higher From Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.