Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Glovista Investments Raised Its Stake; Clearline Capital LP Boosted Its Stake in Microstrategy (MSTR) as Stock Declined

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 10,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The hedge fund held 71,486 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, up from 61,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $139.46. About 92,402 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 1.94 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 272,935 shares to 246,512 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 204,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,971 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold MSTR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 10.71% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 212 are owned by Federated Investors Pa. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 3,253 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp accumulated 15,923 shares. Shell Asset accumulated 4,151 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt invested 0.13% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Metropolitan Life Communications Ny invested in 19,516 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company holds 21,121 shares. 12,638 are held by Millennium Ltd. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 110,643 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 55,823 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Clearline Cap Limited Partnership has invested 5.39% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). 43,721 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $260,262 activity.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EPHE) by 117,219 shares to 68,928 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 36,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,455 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (THD).

