Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Glovista Investments Lifted Its Stake; As Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Stock Declined, Smithbridge Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $338,410

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 6.10M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 730,542 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 21,322 shares to 237,959 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 33,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,886 shares, and cut its stake in Etfis Ser Tr I.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 279,578 were reported by Guyasuta Inv Advisors Incorporated. Sun Life Finance holds 9,771 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.19% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Alphamark Advsrs Llc owns 1,419 shares. 148,279 were reported by Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il. Gp accumulated 366,375 shares. 4,953 are held by Trillium Asset. Paragon Cap Ltd accumulated 21,968 shares. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 26,762 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & stated it has 106,948 shares. 16,936 are held by Wetherby Asset. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 331,639 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Voya Invest Mngmt has 420,165 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Limited reported 1.81 million shares. Cohen & Steers owns 27,313 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Department Mb Commercial Bank N A has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 472 shares. Loudon Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3,530 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Welch And Forbes Limited Com holds 299,821 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Principal Group Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2.12 million shares. Finemark National Bank And Trust holds 0.03% or 10,486 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 775,036 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 14,429 are owned by Limited Liability Corp. Smith Salley Assocs has 124,809 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kempen Capital Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 236,130 shares. Fin Mngmt Pro Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,002 shares. Cypress Capital Lc invested in 31,591 shares. Graybill Bartz And Associate Ltd has invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct accumulated 0.19% or 127,259 shares.