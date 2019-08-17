Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Glovista Investments Has Lifted Holding; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holder Alpine Partners Vi Upped Position by $406,252 as Share Value Rose

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 2.29 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 3.38M shares traded or 38.79% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project

