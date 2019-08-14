Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder First Allied Advisory Services Has Decreased Holding by $1.91 Million as Share Value Rose; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Value Rose, Bruni J V & Company Has Decreased by $27.68 Million Its Holding

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 86.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 140,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 22,331 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 162,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $220.75. About 1.31 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 28,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 39,371 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 67,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $70.95. About 1.51M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.34 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XAR) by 5,149 shares to 18,618 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 4,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO).

