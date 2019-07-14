Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder East Coast Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.68 Million as Stock Rose; As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Arlington Value Capital Decreased by $25.10 Million Its Position

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.38. About 2.93M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 425,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 577,321 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.44M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 1.79M shares traded or 14.13% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,000 were reported by Fire Grp Inc Incorporated. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Suntrust Banks holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 149,444 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Incorporated owns 41,057 shares. Granite Investment Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 14,916 shares. New York-based Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.38% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 10,580 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd. Aperio Grp Inc accumulated 441,730 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability holds 9,432 shares. 20,000 were accumulated by Barbara Oil. Trustmark Financial Bank Department has invested 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Personal Capital Advsr stated it has 579,478 shares. Fiduciary Trust has 195,182 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 5,195 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Garrison Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 5,402 shares.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39 million and $403.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,508 shares to 19,995 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 27,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.83 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.64 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.88 per share. TAP’s profit will be $355.47M for 8.29 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 215.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has 53,127 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 28,900 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 19,234 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 247,248 shares stake. World Asset invested in 12,136 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 285,628 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 26,192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsr reported 1,005 shares. Century Incorporated holds 0.06% or 1.03 million shares. 576,468 were accumulated by Barclays Public Lc. 187,807 are owned by Epoch Prtn. Covington Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 200 shares. Amalgamated Bank owns 22,137 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Umb Bank N A Mo invested in 6,998 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).