Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Dearborn Partners Trimmed Its Position by $436,832; Holder First Quadrant LP Boosted Evertec (EVTC) Position

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 53.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 32,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 61,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $31.18. About 126,436 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 29.07% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 40.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 6,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,322 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, down from 15,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $72.1. About 2.58 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018

More notable recent EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Evertec Inc (EVTC) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EVERTEC Announces Refinancing of Credit Facilities – Business Wire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EVERTEC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Management invested in 22,986 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs LP owns 39,079 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Inc has invested 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 883,231 shares in its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 28,300 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.01% or 81,758 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alps Advsr has 0% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). First Quadrant LP Ca, California-based fund reported 93,693 shares. Boston Ptnrs reported 0.03% stake. Vanguard Grp reported 6.56 million shares. 45,948 are held by American Interest Gru. Prelude Cap Ltd Com owns 3,016 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,702 shares. Ameritas Prtn owns 5,077 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 20,248 shares.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V) by 22,146 shares to 141,550 shares, valued at $22.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 38,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,517 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp De (NASDAQ:CDW).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.09 million for 25.03 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Company Incorporated Al holds 13,775 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt reported 6,252 shares stake. Pinnacle Advisory Incorporated owns 3,779 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp owns 7,672 shares. Family Cap Tru accumulated 59,451 shares. 10,992 were accumulated by Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc. Private Ocean Lc has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Scotia holds 0.07% or 83,934 shares. Kcm Investment Limited Company has invested 0.48% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Dodge & Cox has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 14,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 0.31% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tanaka Capital Mngmt holds 288 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 106,976 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 402,755 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.5% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Transom Capital, GTCR, Palladium, Volkswagen, Ford, Hillenbrand – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: July 12, 2019.