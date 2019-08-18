Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Cut Holding as Shares Rose; First Long Island Investors Continues to Hold Stake in Amgen Com (AMGN)

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 3,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 117,437 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.31M, up from 113,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 576,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 3,145 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216,000, down from 579,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 2.29M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 600 shares to 10,800 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 70,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,668 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glacier Peak Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.28% or 1,626 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.08% or 48,250 shares. 200 were reported by Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 49,728 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Woodley Farra Manion has 21,991 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Old Second Bank Of Aurora reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Girard Prns Ltd has 42,835 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Community Tru Invest Co holds 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,676 shares. Kistler accumulated 12,541 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Atria Invs Limited Liability has 9,873 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 217,172 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Peapack Gladstone Corp invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Inv owns 63,590 shares. Tennessee-based Reliant Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.2% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Comml Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited has 6.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 185,172 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 25,554 shares stake. Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Clean Yield Group reported 1.63% stake. Hikari Limited holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 142,090 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc accumulated 101 shares or 0% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Management reported 0.04% stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 46,050 shares or 0.73% of the stock. D E Shaw And Com reported 7.88 million shares. Everence Capital Incorporated reported 0.24% stake. Waverton Investment Management Ltd reported 47,964 shares. Weik Capital Management invested in 5,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Amer Tru Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3,316 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.81 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.