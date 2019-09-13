Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Blair William & Company Cut Its Stake; As Tootsie Roll Inds (TR) Market Valuation Declined, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii Boosted Position by $449,100

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc (TR) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii bought 12,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 156,279 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77 million, up from 143,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 94,103 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 42,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 406,018 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.10M, down from 448,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $70.68. About 4.08M shares traded or 26.63% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging

Blair William & Company, which manages about $17.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 15,605 shares to 77,177 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 82,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 24.89 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

