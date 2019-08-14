Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Cut Its Holding; As Nike (NKE) Market Value Rose, Myriad Asset Management LTD Raised Its Holding by $5.08 Million

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 75,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 706,381 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.42 million, down from 781,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $71.69. About 2.47 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 6.82 million shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60M for 25.60 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd owns 3,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wisconsin-based Johnson Fin Grp Inc has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 13,215 shares. Timber Creek Lc owns 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 472 shares. Woodstock invested 0.43% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Piedmont Advsrs Inc accumulated 25,434 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.2% or 18,882 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc holds 2.03% or 109,852 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8,120 shares. Security Natl Tru invested in 49,442 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.25% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 4,164 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust has invested 0.26% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pggm Invests has 0.15% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 17,578 shares to 857,601 shares, valued at $57.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 573,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

