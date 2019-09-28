Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Value Rose While Peapack Gladstone Financial Lifted Its Position; Coho Partners LTD Holding in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Decreased by $48.44 Million

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 43.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 16,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 55,475 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98 million, up from 38,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 3.27M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 21.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 576,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $176.89M, down from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies owns 25,405 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Hightower Trust Services Lta has invested 0.91% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.22% or 5,594 shares in its portfolio. Becker Mngmt owns 10,082 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Beach Management Limited Liability Corp holds 3.38% or 24,613 shares in its portfolio. The South Carolina-based South State Corporation has invested 0.56% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 27,914 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr has invested 0.16% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Canandaigua Savings Bank invested in 47,695 shares or 0.74% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 3,000 shares. Loudon Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 8,656 shares. Tcw Group invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Green Valley Investors Limited Liability Company owns 1.62 million shares. 17,749 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Tru.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Abbott (ABT) Announces FDA Clears its High Sensitivity Troponin-I Blood Test That Aids Doctors in Diagnosing Heart Attacks – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Apple, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Beyond Meat Rallies As McDonald’s Announces Testing Of Plant-Based Burger In Canada – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA clears Abbott heart attack test – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Abbott Laboratories vs. Dexcom – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.36 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Crude Oil (CL:NMX) Latest Futures Prices, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Overweight Consumer Staples – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.