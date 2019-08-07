Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Price Rose While Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Cut by $1.02 Million Its Position; Conestoga Capital Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) by $9.88 Million

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 8,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 23,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 2.69 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 20.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 308,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.46 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.96. About 276,030 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG)

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $621.56M for 25.18 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 0.16% or 194,851 shares. Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Amarillo Bancorp invested 0.2% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Finance Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 1,000 shares. Hugh Johnson holds 11,039 shares. Haverford Tru Communication holds 0.06% or 47,545 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Argi Inv Svcs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,443 shares. Gulf Intll National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has 0.23% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 28,345 are owned by Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Lc. Bahl Gaynor reported 31,586 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bancorp owns 6,424 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Victory Capital reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 (NYSE:CL) – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VDC: Slow Growth And Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 21,071 shares to 97,065 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 15,445 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $57.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 134,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

More notable recent Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Snap Rises After Strong Q2 Results; Healthcare Services Shares Plummet – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Tupperware Falls On Downbeat Earnings; Teradyne Shares Gain – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Healthcare Services Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:HCSG) 18% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HCSG ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Healthcare Services Group, Inc. â€“ HCSG – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Services declares $0.1975 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.