Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Price Rose While Strategic Financial Services Has Cut Position; As Summit Financial Group Com (SMMF) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake by $531,908

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc Com (SMMF) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 20,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,760 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $577,000, down from 42,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Summit Financial Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 4,900 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 89.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 41,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,965 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 46,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $74.5. About 3.10M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU) by 7,365 shares to 17,127 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 492,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.87 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $65,924 activity. 744 shares valued at $17,819 were bought by HINKLE GARY L on Friday, February 1. $54,095 worth of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) shares were sold by MCDANIEL DUKE A.

More notable recent Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Summit Financial to acquire Peoples Bankshares – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Q1 2019 Dividend of $0.14 per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Summit Financial Group, Inc. Increases Dividend 7% Announces Q2 2019 Dividend of $0.15 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Summit Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:PWR) by 19,590 shares to 56,160 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 35,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Com (NASDAQ:CY).

