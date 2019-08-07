Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Price Rose While Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Lowered by $2.74 Million Its Position; Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder Atria Investments Has Raised Its Position by $648,400

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 8,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 49,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 41,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.27. About 1.94M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 40,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 62,938 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 103,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $69.85. About 4.21M shares traded or 25.51% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 19,177 shares to 6,458 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 38,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,466 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited accumulated 41,000 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability reported 0.16% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 10,247 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Howland Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 1.29% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Bahl & Gaynor holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 2.48M shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 8,893 shares. Charter Tru holds 0.1% or 10,042 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl reported 1.19M shares. Maple Cap Mngmt Inc holds 2,825 shares. Massachusetts-based Appleton Prtn Ma has invested 0.22% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). State Common Retirement Fund owns 843,700 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. Shares for $860,986 were sold by DOODY JOSEPH on Tuesday, February 12.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 211,723 shares to 2.77M shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Mgmt Corporation accumulated 196,741 shares. Aull And Monroe Mngmt stated it has 1.32% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Colonial Advsrs reported 12,316 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares accumulated 13,973 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price stated it has 92,878 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks reported 149,444 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Perigon Wealth Management Limited Company has 0.16% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hanson Doremus Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Kansas-based Cognios Capital Ltd Co has invested 1.44% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.16% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Raymond James Tru Na has 25,554 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.03% or 891 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.21% or 1.90 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 24.95 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.