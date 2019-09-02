Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Price Rose While East Coast Asset Management Has Cut Stake; Shareholder Salient Trust Company Lta Boosted Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.90 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 20,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 149,397 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21 million, up from 129,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 9.04M shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 27,142 shares to 67,101 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 45,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 656,390 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $607.95 million for 26.11 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,508 shares to 19,995 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 3,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

