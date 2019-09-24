Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Price Rose While Commerce Bank Cut by $1.41 Million Its Stake; Broad Run Investment Management Has Boosted Facebook (FB) Holding

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 2,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 106,101 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.48 million, up from 103,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $181.28. About 15.75 million shares traded or 11.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HAD HOPED TO SHOW OFF DEVICES AT F8 CONFERENCE IN MAY; 10/04/2018 – Someone’s dressed as a ‘Russian troll’ at Zuckerberg’s Facebook hearing in the Senate; 11/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Facebook, Markets, Yogurt; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Sun: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 28/03/2018 – Wieser, Cakmak on Facebook Missteps Post Information Breach (Video); 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL REVIEW PLATFORM, INVESTIGATE ALL APPS; 01/04/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Facebook to Launch its Own Cryptocurrency with Massive ICO -; 28/03/2018 – Collins suggested Chris Cox, Facebook’s chief product officer, answer U.K. lawmakers’ questions on April 24; 26/03/2018 – Facebook has been scraping years worth of call and text data from Android phone users; 11/04/2018 – The traders reveal if they “liked” or “disliked” $FB CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 19,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 167,512 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01M, down from 187,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $72.49. About 3.86M shares traded or 16.72% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 25.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com published article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus holds 0.98% or 1.42M shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1.09M shares. Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 0.16% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Advisory Research invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Da Davidson & Communications stated it has 105,410 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. South State holds 16,277 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Com holds 52,888 shares. 1,251 are owned by Kistler. Transamerica Advsrs holds 0.02% or 1,590 shares in its portfolio. Cap Int Investors has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sandhill Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Estabrook Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 121,046 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs Incorporated has 204,533 shares. Connors Investor Services invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 91,505 shares to 99,825 shares, valued at $28.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 481,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook refreshes Portal line with lower-priced devices – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “CryptoCorner: Libra (Nasdaq: $FB) Not Listing Yuan in Basket of Currencies, Bakkt Warehouse Compared to ATMs by COO, Gemini Debuts Custody Platform and Nasdaq Launches Decentralized Finance Index – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $21.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow falls after Trump criticizes China in UN speech, impeachment worries rise – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Broad Run Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.52 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 74,525 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $140.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp by 4,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,395 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Excalibur accumulated 5,984 shares. 54,500 were reported by Stanley Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Spinnaker has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northstar Investment Ltd Co reported 32,733 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 2.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trustmark Bancshares Department invested in 10,647 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Columbus Circle Invsts stated it has 295,949 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Paragon Cap Llc holds 300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stifel Fin Corp accumulated 949,177 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell invested in 1.2% or 106,204 shares. Economic Planning Gp Inc Adv, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,481 shares. Tanaka Capital Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 548 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd has 1.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 119,621 shares. Martingale Asset LP accumulated 416,572 shares.