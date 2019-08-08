Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position Maintained by Glovista Investments Llc; Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Forte Capital Boosted Position by $339,317 as Share Value Declined

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 61,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, up from 58,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $100.04. About 2.19 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 1.41 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $277.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,246 shares to 29,318 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Dow ends 280 points lower as Trump announces additional tariffs on China – MarketWatch” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Care About Ameresco, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AMRC) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust has 47,168 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Haverford Fin Svcs holds 3.35% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 85,205 shares. Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 18,472 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bb&T reported 210,748 shares. Essex Finance Svcs holds 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 3,166 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 450,410 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc accumulated 0.11% or 3,055 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc reported 8,915 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 55,673 were accumulated by Ledyard Financial Bank. Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,031 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 192,310 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability has 5,590 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 2.98 million shares. Cape Ann National Bank & Trust has invested 1.24% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 164,464 shares to 27,675 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EPOL) by 180,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,421 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Invest Counsel Pa has 0.36% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Axa has 0.45% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.70 million shares. Tiemann Invest Limited Co reported 6,455 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 4,833 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Somerville Kurt F owns 0.35% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 25,470 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability holds 50,059 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). City Hldgs reported 29,470 shares stake. Moreover, Ballentine Prns Ltd has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 7,846 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 43,216 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Com has 19,998 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 6,665 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Town & Country National Bank & Trust Co Dba First Bankers Trust Co holds 9,364 shares. Investment Serv Inc owns 6,188 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt owns 0.18% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.63 million shares.