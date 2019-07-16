Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Value Rose While Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Lowered by $1.02 Million Its Position; Canadian National Railway (CNI) Stock Value Rose While Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Lowered by $442,508 Its Position

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 23,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 2.44M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 4,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.12 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $93.56. About 486,533 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13M for 25.69 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,197 shares to 35,677 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 18,088 shares. Illinois-based Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.36% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hartline Inv Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,034 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 420,165 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sei accumulated 268,838 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.09% or 5,298 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Fincl Svcs accumulated 10,430 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.3% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt reported 9,460 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 0.24% or 242,424 shares. Horrell Mgmt Inc reported 36 shares stake. Weiss Asset LP holds 0.02% or 3,076 shares. Premier Asset Management Lc holds 4,135 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) by 587,874 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $31.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.17 per share. CNI’s profit will be $906.52M for 18.56 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.18% EPS growth.