Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Value Rose While Taurus Asset Management Cut Its Position by $326,600; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Gfs Advisors Decreased Its Stake

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 20,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 34,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $188.05. About 3.28M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook ‘Looking Into’ Suing Cambridge; 10/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games:; 27/03/2018 – COLLINS: HAPPY TO INVITE FACEBOOK’S CHRIS COX TO GIVE EVIDENCE; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica:; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica is defending itself from charges that it misused data illicitly obtained from Facebook users; 15/03/2018 – EU to propose 3 pct digital tax on turnover of large firms- draft; 21/05/2018 – Facebook said it looked forward to the meeting and was happy for it to be live-streamed; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS SAYS LOOKS FORWARD TO TALKIG W/ FB LEADERSHIP ON DATA; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 20/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Ongoing Data Blowback; Google Takes On Amazon; Publicis Sets Out Three-Year Plan

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 186,755 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.39M, down from 191,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $70.36. About 1.06M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $733.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 27,265 shares to 291,678 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 46,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18 million for 24.77 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $351.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 65,769 shares to 810,452 shares, valued at $23.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 18,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

