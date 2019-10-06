Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Value Rose While Royal London Asset Management LTD Increased Its Holding; As Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Share Price Rose, Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Decreased Holding

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 98,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The hedge fund held 871,413 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.71 million, down from 970,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $65.91. About 2.99M shares traded or 57.38% up from the average. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Rev $510M-$520M; 21/03/2018 – CADENCE AEROSPACE NAMES DENNIS J. ORZEL AS COO; 29/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals Says Portfolio Company Acquired Stakes in South Australia Projects; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 39C TO 41C, EST. 38C; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 03/05/2018 – Cadence Shortens Automotive Verification Closure with New Verification IP for UFS 3.0, CoaxPress, and HyperRAM; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals: Macarthur Minerals Identifies Several Lithium Brine Aquifer Zones

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 6,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 549,874 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.39M, up from 543,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 2.36 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDNS) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Amgen, Apache, Chewy, Clorox, Concho Resources, Disney, Edwards Lifesciences, Occidental and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Cadence Design Systems Popped Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $90.92 million for 49.93 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 4,190 shares to 5,350 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 5,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 417,094 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Bbr Lc owns 0.5% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 44,026 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.06% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) or 12.26 million shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Nomura Asset Mgmt accumulated 50,118 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Commerce Limited has 0.31% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 1,340 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Bridgeway Cap Management, a Texas-based fund reported 120,700 shares. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.18% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Metropolitan Life New York holds 55,749 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited has 0.06% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 8 shares. 10,691 are held by Orrstown Fin Ser Incorporated. Harvest Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.07% or 3,610 shares in its portfolio.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $10.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,111 shares to 119,608 shares, valued at $12.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 5,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,078 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru Company reported 80,195 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd has 367,225 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 4,727 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pggm owns 712,773 shares. Field & Main Fincl Bank stated it has 1,600 shares. Somerset Tru Com stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fairfield Bush has invested 0.24% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 5,035 shares. Bp Public Limited Co holds 0.24% or 90,000 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru Co accumulated 80,885 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Stevens Ltd Partnership holds 1.13% or 352,861 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc owns 30,253 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Incorporated Ne has invested 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).